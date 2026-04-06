Court Drama: AAP MP Faces Legal Battle Over Conduct Code Violation
A Sultanpur court conducted a cross-examination of the investigating officer in a case involving AAP MP Sanjay Singh, charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2021 panchayat elections. The court cases are ongoing, with April 20 set for the next hearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Sultanpur conducted a cross-examination of the investigating officer in a high-profile case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accused of breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the 2021 panchayat elections.
The prosecution alleges that an unauthorized public meeting took place in Hasanpur village, leading to charges against Singh and several others.
The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 20, as proceedings continue amidst delayed testimonies and legal maneuvering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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