Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Militia Clashes Shatter Ceasefire

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes killed at least ten people and injured others outside a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, health officials reported on Monday. This violence casts a shadow over the already fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.

According to eyewitness accounts, tensions were high as Palestinians clashed with an Israeli-supported militia. Reports suggest the conflict began when the militia, operating near the Israeli-controlled territory, attempted to abduct individuals from the school.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, culminating in Israeli drones firing two missiles into the crowded neighborhood east of the Maghazi refugee camp. The Gaza health ministry claims that Israeli military actions have resulted in over 700 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire's commencement, in contrast to the four Israeli soldiers reportedly killed by militants during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)