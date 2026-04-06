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Political Drama Unfolds: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP's Injury Claims

Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC accused BJP's Shankar Ghosh of inconsistencies regarding his injury claims and criticized Ghosh's absence during crises in Siliguri. Banerjee called for verification of facts and alleged BJP neglect of the region, questioning their strategic moves and reliance on polarizing tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:42 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP's Injury Claims
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee launched an offensive against BJP's Shankar Ghosh, disputing his injury claims from a protest in Jalpaiguri district.

Banerjee urged voters to critically examine social media photos and Ghosh's alleged absence during crises, citing strategic neglect of Siliguri by BJP.

He also accused the BJP of relying on divisive tactics and criticized the CPI(M) for allegedly facilitating BJP's political advancements in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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