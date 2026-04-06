Political Drama Unfolds: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP's Injury Claims

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee launched an offensive against BJP's Shankar Ghosh, disputing his injury claims from a protest in Jalpaiguri district.

Banerjee urged voters to critically examine social media photos and Ghosh's alleged absence during crises, citing strategic neglect of Siliguri by BJP.

He also accused the BJP of relying on divisive tactics and criticized the CPI(M) for allegedly facilitating BJP's political advancements in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)