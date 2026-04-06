Tragic Electrocution in Fields: Farmers' Fate Sealed by Faulty Wires

In a tragic turn of events, two farmers were found dead in the Babina area of Jhansi after suffering from electrocution while tending to their fields. The victims, identified as Sarman Pal and Dev Singh, were residents of Mathurapura village.

Both farmers had ventured into their adjoining fields on Sunday night, intending to irrigate and protect their crops. Their failure to return home prompted family members to check on them, ultimately discovering their lifeless bodies entangled with severed electric wires.

Local villagers promptly transported the farmers to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed their deaths. Authorities, including Station House Officer Vinay Kumar Sahu, have initiated an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)