Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution in Fields: Farmers' Fate Sealed by Faulty Wires

Two farmers, Sarman Pal and Dev Singh, died due to electrocution in their fields in Babina, Jhansi. They were found unconscious near broken electric wires by family members. Villagers rushed them to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:39 IST
Tragic Electrocution in Fields: Farmers' Fate Sealed by Faulty Wires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two farmers were found dead in the Babina area of Jhansi after suffering from electrocution while tending to their fields. The victims, identified as Sarman Pal and Dev Singh, were residents of Mathurapura village.

Both farmers had ventured into their adjoining fields on Sunday night, intending to irrigate and protect their crops. Their failure to return home prompted family members to check on them, ultimately discovering their lifeless bodies entangled with severed electric wires.

Local villagers promptly transported the farmers to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed their deaths. Authorities, including Station House Officer Vinay Kumar Sahu, have initiated an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh HC Stays Panchayat Poll Reservation Modifications

Himachal Pradesh HC Stays Panchayat Poll Reservation Modifications

 India
3
Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

 Global
4
Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026