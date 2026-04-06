Tragic Collision Claims Life of Young Executive

A tragic accident claimed the life of 24-year-old private company executive, Sambhav Nigam, after a bus collided with his car near Molahera village. The incident occurred on Sunday as Nigam was returning home after meeting a friend. The collision left Nigam's car completely crushed, resulting in his immediate death.

The bus driver, who fled the scene, left some passengers with minor injuries. Local police responded swiftly, sending Nigam's body for postmortem and initiating an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary investigations by law enforcement have identified speeding and negligence as primary factors contributing to the crash. Legal proceedings have begun against the bus driver under the appropriate sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)