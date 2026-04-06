Daring Police Raid Nabs Armed Gang Members in Jharkhand

In a dramatic police operation, authorities in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district apprehended Sunny Singh, a suspected member of an armed gang, after an early morning gunfight on Monday. Singh, who was injured during the encounter, was later treated at a local hospital. Officers seized firearms and a mobile phone from the scene.

According to Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar, the police raid followed a tip-off about planned subversive activities by the Rahul Dubey gang. This tactical response led to a brief exchange of fire at Domuhana Temple, resulting in Singh's arrest and injury.

In a separate operation, law enforcement in Patratu detained seven individuals linked to a firing incident at a construction site. The suspects, allegedly involved in extortion from coal traders and companies, were caught during a vehicle check. Multiple weapons, phones, and a car were among the items confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)