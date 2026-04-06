Left Menu

Daring Police Raid Nabs Armed Gang Members in Jharkhand

Sunny Singh, identified as a member of an armed gang, was arrested after a gunfight with police in Jharkhand. The encounter resulted in Singh sustaining a leg bullet injury. The police recovered weapons and other items from the scene. In another operation, police arrested seven gang members involved in extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:15 IST
Daring Police Raid Nabs Armed Gang Members in Jharkhand
Sunny Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police operation, authorities in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district apprehended Sunny Singh, a suspected member of an armed gang, after an early morning gunfight on Monday. Singh, who was injured during the encounter, was later treated at a local hospital. Officers seized firearms and a mobile phone from the scene.

According to Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar, the police raid followed a tip-off about planned subversive activities by the Rahul Dubey gang. This tactical response led to a brief exchange of fire at Domuhana Temple, resulting in Singh's arrest and injury.

In a separate operation, law enforcement in Patratu detained seven individuals linked to a firing incident at a construction site. The suspects, allegedly involved in extortion from coal traders and companies, were caught during a vehicle check. Multiple weapons, phones, and a car were among the items confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

 India
2
Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

 India
3
UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

 India
4
MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026