Amit Jogi Convicted: The Mastermind Behind the 2003 NCP Leader Murder Case

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, faces life imprisonment after being found guilty of orchestrating the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. Chhattisgarh High Court reversed his 2007 acquittal, pointing to Jogi as the 'mastermind' and 'driving force' of the criminal plot.

The court's April 2 judgment condemns the trial court's earlier decision as 'palpably illegal' and contrary to evidence. Having reopened proceedings last month after Supreme Court directions, the high court convicted Jogi under the IPC's Sections 302 and 120-B.

Asserting serious misjudgment in the trial court's initial ruling, the HC underscored Jogi's influential standing. Meanwhile, the NCP leader's son, Satish Jaggi, applauded the verdict, urging for an even harsher penalty. Jogi, on bail, plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)