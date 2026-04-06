Left Menu

Steelbird Hi-Tech: On Course to Revolutionize Helmet Market

Steelbird Hi-Tech India aims for Rs 1,000 crore revenue this fiscal with 12 new helmet models across various categories. The long-term goal is 25 million helmets annually and Rs 2,500 crore turnover by FY33. The company focuses on market expansion, safety, and technology investments for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:07 IST
Steelbird Hi-Tech: On Course to Revolutionize Helmet Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has announced ambitious plans to hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for this fiscal year. The company intends to launch 12 new helmet models spanning mid to premium segments, aiming to meet a strong market demand fueled by an increasing two-wheeler usage in India.

Already capturing Rs 869 crore in revenue last fiscal, Steelbird has fortified its position as a leader in the helmet manufacturing sector. The company looks towards long-term objectives of producing 25 million helmets annually and achieving a turnover of Rs 2,500 crore by FY33, signifying a substantial roadmap for growth.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, emphasized the company's focus on safety and accessibility. A strategic increase in manufacturing capacity to 60,000 helmets a day, alongside technology investments and retail expansions, underscores Steelbird's commitment to empowering a larger road safety movement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

 India
2
Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political Leaders

Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political ...

 Nepal
3
Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026