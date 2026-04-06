Steelbird Hi-Tech: On Course to Revolutionize Helmet Market

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has announced ambitious plans to hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for this fiscal year. The company intends to launch 12 new helmet models spanning mid to premium segments, aiming to meet a strong market demand fueled by an increasing two-wheeler usage in India.

Already capturing Rs 869 crore in revenue last fiscal, Steelbird has fortified its position as a leader in the helmet manufacturing sector. The company looks towards long-term objectives of producing 25 million helmets annually and achieving a turnover of Rs 2,500 crore by FY33, signifying a substantial roadmap for growth.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, emphasized the company's focus on safety and accessibility. A strategic increase in manufacturing capacity to 60,000 helmets a day, alongside technology investments and retail expansions, underscores Steelbird's commitment to empowering a larger road safety movement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)