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BJP Launches Offensive Against DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections Frenzy

In the lead-up to the Tamil Nadu elections, BJP heavyweights, including two Chief Ministers and four Union Ministers, launched a scathing campaign against the ruling DMK, citing issues of corruption, misgovernance, and disruption of traditions. They expressed confidence in a regime change favoring the NDA amidst growing public dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:08 IST
BJP Launches Offensive Against DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections Frenzy
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On the final day for nominations for Tamil Nadu's April 23 polls, BJP leaders launched an aggressive campaign against the DMK's incumbent governance. Among them were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, who took aim at alleged corruption and mismanagement under the current administration.

Fadnavis criticized DMK for derailing traditional practices like the Karthigai deepam lighting and accused the party of collusion with criminal elements, stirring public demand for change. Echoing this sentiment, Sharma emphasized growing public discontent with what he labeled as 'family rule and corruption' by the DMK.

As the campaign heated up, Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged widespread corruption under DMK's rule, citing issues ranging from land deals to the TASMAC liquor scandal. The BJP is confident that these efforts will lead to an NDA victory and governance that echoes development and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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