Limpopo Farmer Tshililo Mafuka Emerges as a Rising Force in SA’s Tomato Industry

In the heart of Musina, Limpopo, a smallholder farmer is quietly reshaping the narrative of South Africa’s agricultural sector. Tshililo Mafuka, founder of Bob and Maggie Agriculture (Pty) Ltd, is emerging as a powerful example of how resilience, strategic crop selection and targeted industry support can transform rural livelihoods and strengthen national food systems.

Recognised as Tiger Brands’ inaugural Emerging Farmer of the Year / Most Promising Farmer for 2025, Mafuka’s journey reflects not only personal determination but also the growing role of smallholder farmers in securing South Africa’s food supply chains.

A Strategic Entry into High-Demand Agriculture

Mafuka’s entry into agriculture was not accidental. Years before establishing his own farming business, he gained hands-on experience in crop cultivation and farm machinery operations—skills that laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial leap.

His decision to focus on tomato farming was both calculated and market-driven.

Tomatoes remain one of the most consumed vegetables in South Africa, forming a staple in households and a key input in processed food products such as sauces and canned goods. Limpopo’s warm climate and suitable soil conditions further make the region ideal for high-yield tomato production.

“I developed a strong interest in agriculture and a desire to run my own operation, particularly in tomato production,” Mafuka explains. “I started farming on 2.9 hectares, and tomatoes remain my main crop because of my experience and confidence in managing their production.”

Today, that strategic decision is paying off—not just for Mafuka, but for the broader agricultural value chain.

Smallholder Farmers Driving Big Impact

Mafuka is part of a collective of 10 smallholder farmers in the Musina region who have supplied over 3,386 tonnes of tomatoes to Tiger Brands. These tomatoes are used in the production of the widely recognised All Gold Tomato Sauce, a staple product in South African households.

This contribution highlights a critical shift in the country’s agro-processing sector: increasing reliance on local, small-scale producers to meet industrial demand.

By integrating smallholder farmers into formal supply chains, companies like Tiger Brands are helping reduce import dependency while promoting local economic participation.

Job Creation and Community Upliftment

Beyond production volumes, Mafuka’s farming operation has delivered tangible socio-economic benefits at the community level.

Depending on the season, his farm creates up to 20 seasonal jobs, providing much-needed employment opportunities in a rural area where job scarcity remains a challenge.

At a broader level, participation in the Tiger Brands programme has contributed to:

156 additional jobs created in participating farming communities

Approximately 500 jobs sustained across the agricultural value chain

These figures underscore the multiplier effect of supporting smallholder farmers—not only boosting production but also driving rural employment and economic inclusion.

The Hulisani Programme: Unlocking Agricultural Potential

A major turning point in Mafuka’s journey came through his participation in the Tiger Brands Hulisani Agricultural Development Programme, launched to address systemic barriers faced by emerging farmers.

These barriers often include:

Limited access to irrigation and infrastructure

Climate variability and water scarcity

Lack of access to formal markets and long-term contracts

Financial constraints and limited technical support

For Mafuka and other farmers in Musina, irrigation infrastructure was identified as a critical bottleneck. Addressing this need unlocked significant production gains.

“The programme has been transformative,” Mafuka says. “It provided irrigation pipes, technical guidance to improve production, and financial support linked to our supply agreement.”

As a result, Mafuka transitioned from:

Farming on rented land using stream water to

Operating on owned land equipped with a borehole, ensuring more reliable and scalable production

Strengthening Local Value Chains and Food Security

According to Maanda Milubi, Director for Transformation and Enterprise Supplier Development at Tiger Brands, initiatives like Hulisani are not just development programmes—they are strategic investments.

“The Hulisani initiative underscores the interdependence between Tiger Brands and local farmers,” Milubi explains. “By investing in farmers’ long-term resilience, we secure a steady supply of commodities and raw materials, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen local value chains.”

This model reflects a broader trend in South Africa’s agricultural policy: building inclusive, resilient, and locally anchored food systems.

By supporting emerging farmers:

Agro-processors secure consistent raw material supply

Rural economies benefit from job creation

National food security is strengthened

From Emerging Farmer to Industry Contributor

Established just three years ago, Bob and Maggie Agriculture (Pty) Ltd has rapidly evolved into a reliable supplier of high-quality tomatoes, backed by a renewable annual contract with Tiger Brands.

For Mafuka, the recognition as Emerging Farmer of the Year represents more than an award—it is validation of a journey defined by persistence and growth.

“This award recognises the effort, perseverance and consistency that went into building my farm,” he says. “It reflects resilience, dedication and continuous learning throughout my journey.”

A Message for the Next Generation of Farmers

Mafuka’s advice to aspiring farmers is grounded in experience:

Start small, remain committed, and never stop learning.

His story illustrates that with the right combination of skills, support, and market access, smallholder farmers can evolve into key players in national supply chains.

As South Africa continues to navigate food security challenges, climate pressures, and economic transformation, farmers like Tshililo Mafuka are proving that the future of agriculture lies not only in large-scale operations—but in empowering emerging producers to thrive.