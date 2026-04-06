Manhunt Launched After Shocking Assault on Minor

An alarming incident of assault has emerged from Una, where a class 6 student was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by five men. The local police launched an immediate manhunt after the heinous act was reported on Monday.

According to Una Police, the victim's family claims the accused have threatened severe consequences should they pursue legal actions. The victim detailed her horrific ordeal in the complaint, mentioning a man named Kush who, along with four masked accomplices, abducted her while she was returning from a grocery store on Friday evening.

Despite the trauma and threats, the brave minor, accompanied by her family, filed a complaint. The authorities have commenced legal proceedings against the perpetrators and assure that the accused will face the strictest penalties. The concerned DSP, Mohan Rawat, confirmed the case has been registered and the culprits identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)