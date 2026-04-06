Alleged Assault on Minor: Arrest in Navi Mumbai Sparks Outrage
A 35-year-old man, Vivek Gajanan Kadam, was arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting and molesting a minor girl. The incident took place in the Rabale area, and the arrest was made based on CCTV evidence. Kadam faces charges under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai following allegations of assaulting and molesting a minor. The accused, Vivek Gajanan Kadam, reportedly attacked the girl in the Rabale area.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 AM on April 4, when the victim was walking along a road. Kadam allegedly approached her from behind, kicked her, and proceeded with an indecent act.
Charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been filed. CCTV footage and informant tip-offs led to his arrest, according to Rabale police officials.
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