Quiet Youth from Kushinagar Detained for Alleged Terror Links
Rizwan Ahmed, from Kushinagar, was detained by Delhi Police on suspicion of terrorist activities. His father insists on strict punishment if guilty. Known as quiet, Rizwan's arrest shocked locals. Previously jailed in Mumbai, evidence linked him to ISIS. Further investigation is underway, with increased vigilance in the district.
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- India
Delhi Police have detained Rizwan Ahmed, a youth from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activities. His father, Nizamuddin, a retired revenue official, expressed that if Rizwan is indeed guilty, he should face the most stringent punishment.
Rizwan, the eldest of seven siblings, completed his education at Buddha Inter College. To his neighbors, he was known as a quiet individual who interacted minimally in social circles. His arrest by the Special Cell came as a surprise to the residents who were unaware of his alleged involvement.
The authorities have seized his electronic devices for further examination. Previous records indicate Rizwan was jailed in Mumbai for potential terror-related activities, including links with ISIS. Local police continue to investigate his connections, with heightened vigilance ordered in Kushinagar.