Quiet Youth from Kushinagar Detained for Alleged Terror Links

Delhi Police have detained Rizwan Ahmed, a youth from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activities. His father, Nizamuddin, a retired revenue official, expressed that if Rizwan is indeed guilty, he should face the most stringent punishment.

Rizwan, the eldest of seven siblings, completed his education at Buddha Inter College. To his neighbors, he was known as a quiet individual who interacted minimally in social circles. His arrest by the Special Cell came as a surprise to the residents who were unaware of his alleged involvement.

The authorities have seized his electronic devices for further examination. Previous records indicate Rizwan was jailed in Mumbai for potential terror-related activities, including links with ISIS. Local police continue to investigate his connections, with heightened vigilance ordered in Kushinagar.