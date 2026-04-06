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Haryana Government to Elevate Governance with AI Empowerment

The Haryana government is integrating AI skills within its workforce to enhance governance. Employees will access free AI courses through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, supporting Mission Karmayogi's goal of a citizen-centric administration. The courses cover AI's role in efficiency, policy-making, and public services, without disrupting daily duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:49 IST
Haryana Government to Elevate Governance with AI Empowerment
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  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to infuse technology-driven governance with artificial intelligence (AI) expertise among its employees. This strategic movement aligns with the state's vision to establish a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-driven administrative framework.

According to officials, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has formally communicated with various administrative entities, advocating for AI skills enhancement through the highly accessible iGOT Karmayogi platform. This national digital learning portal, part of Mission Karmayogi, offers a wealth of self-paced, certified AI courses tailored for government personnel.

The Haryana Institute of Public Administration, a pivotal training arm in the state, actively supports this initiative. By facilitating AI integration in governance, the state aims to bolster decision-making capabilities, enable data-driven policy development, and enhance public service delivery, reflecting a substantial transformation towards digital empowerment.

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