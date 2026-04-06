Supreme Court Upholds Microplastic Warning Labels for Packaging

The Supreme Court has upheld the directive of the Madras High Court requiring labels on plastic/PET packaging to warn consumers that the contents may contain micro/nano plastics. This decision comes amid concerns over plastic waste and the safety of consumer products.

The order affects packaging for water, sugar, and salt, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been tasked with enforcing the new labeling requirements rigorously. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, noted consumer awareness is crucial in a market increasingly shunning plastic use.

Despite arguments from the PET Packaging Association for Clean Environment that the warning could incite panic, the court highlighted the trend of consumers proactively reducing plastic usage. The apex court granted permission for the petitioners to withdraw their plea, allowing them to address the high court directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)