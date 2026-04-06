Vibhu Goel's Key Role in West Bengal's Election Coordination

West Bengal has appointed IAS officer Vibhu Goel as the additional Chief Electoral Officer, as per the directive issued by CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal. Goel's appointment, effective immediately, places him in charge of vital coordination tasks related to the SIR exercise.

In his new role, Goel acts as the central communication link between the Election Commission, the appellate tribunals led by judges, and the Calcutta High Court. His duties include ensuring the real-time dissemination of guidelines and advisories from the EC to the tribunals.

Goel is also responsible for overseeing the logistical and infrastructure arrangements at tribunal venues, covering aspects such as staff, technical support, transport, and security. Additionally, he will monitor appeal uploads on the EC portal and coordinate with judges regarding honorarium and process timelines to enhance the appellate process.

(With inputs from agencies.)