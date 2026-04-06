Punjab Government Reshuffles Key IAS Officers

The Punjab government has initiated a reshuffle involving 12 IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, as part of an administrative realignment.

Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, replacing Varjeet Walia, who will now serve as the DC of Jalandhar. Meanwhile, Amit Kumar Panchal takes over as DC Muktsar, and Akash Bansal becomes the DC of Kapurthala.

Senior IAS officer Vikas Pratap is the new additional chief secretary for technical education and industry training. Further changes include Sumer Singh Gurjar as principal secretary of defense services welfare and Babita receiving additional responsibilities in Ferozepur. Other significant appointments have been made in the industries, commerce, mines, and geology sectors.