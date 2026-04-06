North Korea Hails South's Gesture Amid Drone Incursions

In a surprising turn of events, North Korea has praised South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for his expression of regret over civilian-led drone incursions into North Korean airspace.

This acknowledgment was made by Kim Yo Jong, a prominent figure in Pyongyang's policy discourse, marking a departure from the typically hostile rhetoric.

The incidents, which violated Seoul's policies, involved an NIS employee and an active-duty military official, causing a spike in military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)