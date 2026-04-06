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North Korea Hails South's Gesture Amid Drone Incursions

North Korea appreciated South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's expression of regret over recent drone incursions. This rare conciliatory gesture was acknowledged by Kim Yo Jong, highlighting a shift from Pyongyang's usual confrontational stance. Investigations revealed that drones were sent by civilians, causing unnecessary military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:35 IST
North Korea Hails South's Gesture Amid Drone Incursions
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In a surprising turn of events, North Korea has praised South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for his expression of regret over civilian-led drone incursions into North Korean airspace.

This acknowledgment was made by Kim Yo Jong, a prominent figure in Pyongyang's policy discourse, marking a departure from the typically hostile rhetoric.

The incidents, which violated Seoul's policies, involved an NIS employee and an active-duty military official, causing a spike in military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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