Ceasefire Sparks Dollar Decline and Market Optimism

The dollar dropped to its lowest in a month against major currencies, following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement that injected optimism into global markets. Investors flocked to risk assets, causing a rally in stocks and government bonds.

The euro climbed to its highest levels since March, while the pound gained against the dollar. President Trump's earlier threat of attacks on Iran's infrastructure drew condemnation, but the ceasefire reversed negative market sentiment.

Iran's pause in its blockade of oil and gas supplies reassured investors, though the dollar's performance remains stronger than before the conflict started. Analysts urge caution, citing ongoing uncertainties, while interest rate expectations have shifted following energy price fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)