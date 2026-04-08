Ceasefire Sparks Dollar Decline and Market Optimism
The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in a month after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, spurring market optimism. This coincided with a rally in stocks and bonds, amid hopes for reduced tensions. Analysts remain cautious, citing uncertainties and potential economic impacts.
The dollar dropped to its lowest in a month against major currencies, following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement that injected optimism into global markets. Investors flocked to risk assets, causing a rally in stocks and government bonds.
The euro climbed to its highest levels since March, while the pound gained against the dollar. President Trump's earlier threat of attacks on Iran's infrastructure drew condemnation, but the ceasefire reversed negative market sentiment.
Iran's pause in its blockade of oil and gas supplies reassured investors, though the dollar's performance remains stronger than before the conflict started. Analysts urge caution, citing ongoing uncertainties, while interest rate expectations have shifted following energy price fluctuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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