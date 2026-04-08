Rahul Gandhi's Final Plea: Vote UDF for Kerala's Bright Future

As Kerala prepares to cast their votes on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fervent appeal for citizens to support the United Democratic Front (UDF). Highlighting the potential of the region, Gandhi positioned the election as a crucial choice for the state's future.

Gandhi called the election an ideological contest between the BJP-LDF alliance and the UDF, urging voters to support a government committed to creating jobs, combating brain drain, and tackling drug issues. He promised new initiatives like free travel and monthly financial support for young women in college, alongside substantial healthcare provisions.

The Congress leader further vowed to boost economic opportunities for youth and ensure senior citizens' interests are prioritized. Seeking to replace the LDF after a decade, Gandhi's message targeted a broad audience, promoting the vision of UDF's policies for sustainable growth in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)