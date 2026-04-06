Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says SC on threat to judicial officers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says SC on threat to judicial officers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Malda incident, where judicial officers engaged in SIR work were gheroed for hours, was pre-planned and motivated: SC.
SC exercises power under Article 142, orders NIA to take over cases related to gherao of judicial officers in Malda district of WB.
Current year is more challenging in view of escalating Middle East conflict, leading to regional security concerns: Sitharaman.
Delhi Assembly Security Breach Sparks Immediate Response
NIA seeks judicial custody of 7 foreigners in national security breach case.