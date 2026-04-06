Bengal SIR: Judicial officers have decided over 59 lakh claims and objections till noon of those removed from voters' lists.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:29 IST
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Bengal SIR: Judicial officers have decided over 59 lakh claims and objections till noon of those removed from voters' lists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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