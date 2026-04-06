Naidu Defends Amaravati Amid Allegations and Water Conservation Developments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly refuted allegations of corruption related to the Amaravati capital city project made by YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at a public meeting in Yadiki, Naidu defended the developmental work underway in Amaravati, criticizing Reddy's MAVIGUN proposal as impractical.

Naidu stated that the distance and existing infrastructure between Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur make Reddy's alternative unfeasible compared to the Rs 2 lakh crore project for Amaravati. He highlighted Parliament's recognition of Amaravati as the state capital, noting vast support from political parties against YSRCP's dissent.

In other developments, Naidu emphasized the state's water conservation efforts through the 'Jaladhara' programme. He promised irrigation advancements, particularly in Anantapur district, where micro-irrigation initiatives have bolstered horticultural output, with plans to funnel significant investments for regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)