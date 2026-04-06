Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Enforceability of Kejriwal's Rent Payment Promise

The Delhi High Court ruled that an assurance by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pay rent for poor tenants during the COVID-19 lockdown cannot be enforced, as it remained an unsupported statement without legal documentation. The decision stems from a 2021 appeal by the Delhi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:47 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Enforceability of Kejriwal's Rent Payment Promise
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the enforceability of a statement made by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March 2020, where he promised to pay rent on behalf of poor tenants amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite this assurance during a press conference, the court ruled it was not legally binding because no official action followed.

A bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and O P Shukla made the ruling on an appeal against a single judge's 2021 decision which had deemed the promise enforceable. The bench emphasized that without subsequent documentation or government notification, Kejriwal's statement could not be enforced, highlighting the lack of assessment of the financial implications.

The court noted that governance requires decisive action following public assurances. Yet, without challenging the order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on rent, landlords cannot demand it from migrants for the lockdown period. The verdict underscores the nuanced distinction between political statements before and after election to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Resilience: BJP's 47 Years of Ideological Journey

Celebrating Resilience: BJP's 47 Years of Ideological Journey

 India
2
Sachin Yadav: Rising Star Reflects on Outperforming Idol Neeraj Chopra

Sachin Yadav: Rising Star Reflects on Outperforming Idol Neeraj Chopra

 India
3
Strait Distress: Iran Presses for Permanent Peace Amid Hormuz Standoff

Strait Distress: Iran Presses for Permanent Peace Amid Hormuz Standoff

 Global
4
Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls

Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026