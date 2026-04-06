Border Lockdown: India-Bhutan Transit Halted Amid Assam Polls
Vehicular movement along the India-Bhutan border in Assam is restricted starting Monday due to assembly elections in the region. The restriction will last until polling ends. Exceptions apply for emergencies and pre-approved travel. The directive follows the Election Commission's mandate for closed borders during the election period.
- Country:
- India
As Assam faces upcoming assembly elections, a new directive has been put in place to restrict vehicular movement along the India-Bhutan border starting Monday.
The restrictions, designed to enhance security, will be effective until the conclusion of the polling process. Tamulpur's District Magistrate, Simi Karan, issued the order under the Election Commission's guidelines to close all international land borders as polls approach.
While certain exceptions are permitted, including medical emergencies and tourists with proper documentation, the local administration emphasizes strict compliance from all agencies and the public, urging the community to adhere to the new rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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