Mass Migration: Over 1,700 Indians Evacuate Iran Amid West Asia Turmoil
Over 1,700 Indian nationals have exited Iran through land border crossings due to the West Asian conflict, facilitated by the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Among those who returned home are 895 students and 345 fishermen. The Ministry of External Affairs continues to support this evacuation.
- Country:
- India
More than 1,700 Indian nationals have successfully left Iran via land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan, amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported this development on Monday.
The Indian embassy in Tehran has played a pivotal role, facilitating the departure of 1,777 Indians, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing. The evacuees have since boarded flights home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This group includes 895 students and 345 fishermen working for various Iranian companies. The evacuation underscores India's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad in times of crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)