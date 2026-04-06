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Village Uproar: Protest Against Liquor Shop Arrest in Gondia

Locals in Maharashtra's Gondia district protested a police arrest linked to their demand for closing a liquor shop. The protest followed a heated exchange after not complying with a memorandum deadline. Villagers threatened rail blockades, road closures, and self-immolation to push their demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:25 IST
Village Uproar: Protest Against Liquor Shop Arrest in Gondia
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In Maharashtra's Gondia district, locals took a firm stand on Monday, staging a sit-in protest at the Amgaon police station. Their grievance: the arrest of a protester, Santosh Donode, voicing the demand for the permanent shutdown of a local liquor shop.

The protest escalated following confrontations between villagers and the police during the apprehension of Donode and his family. The villagers had previously issued a memorandum demanding action against the shop by April 10, warning of severe steps including rail blockades and self-immolation by five individuals.

Tensions rose when a police team visited Donode on April 5; he allegedly destroyed a notice served to him. As the Monday arrest unfolded, the community showed overwhelming support, gathering en masse to demonstrate against the police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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