Village Uproar: Protest Against Liquor Shop Arrest in Gondia

In Maharashtra's Gondia district, locals took a firm stand on Monday, staging a sit-in protest at the Amgaon police station. Their grievance: the arrest of a protester, Santosh Donode, voicing the demand for the permanent shutdown of a local liquor shop.

The protest escalated following confrontations between villagers and the police during the apprehension of Donode and his family. The villagers had previously issued a memorandum demanding action against the shop by April 10, warning of severe steps including rail blockades and self-immolation by five individuals.

Tensions rose when a police team visited Donode on April 5; he allegedly destroyed a notice served to him. As the Monday arrest unfolded, the community showed overwhelming support, gathering en masse to demonstrate against the police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)