Left Menu

Citizenship Controversy: Court Delays Decision on Rahul Gandhi

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench continues to deliberate a petition from a BJP worker regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship. The court has scheduled a further hearing for April 15, following a sensitive submission from the central government. This case was previously transferred to Lucknow by the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:19 IST
Citizenship Controversy: Court Delays Decision on Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has set April 15 for the next hearing in a petition concerning Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship. The matter was heard in the court's chamber after the central government classified it as sensitive.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi presided over the case, which was initiated by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka. The petitioner disputes a January 28, 2026 decision by a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which declined to register an FIR against Gandhi due to jurisdictional issues on citizenship matters.

Shishir is seeking an FIR and an extensive investigation under various laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act. The high court has asked the Centre to provide details of any actions taken regarding accusations of Gandhi's British citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
2
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India
4
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026