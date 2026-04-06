Citizenship Controversy: Court Delays Decision on Rahul Gandhi

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has set April 15 for the next hearing in a petition concerning Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship. The matter was heard in the court's chamber after the central government classified it as sensitive.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi presided over the case, which was initiated by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka. The petitioner disputes a January 28, 2026 decision by a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which declined to register an FIR against Gandhi due to jurisdictional issues on citizenship matters.

Shishir is seeking an FIR and an extensive investigation under various laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act. The high court has asked the Centre to provide details of any actions taken regarding accusations of Gandhi's British citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)