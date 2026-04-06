Astrologer Under Fire: The Dark Side of a Self-Styled Advisor

The local court has extended the police custody of self-proclaimed astrologer and business consultant Ravindra Erande till April 10. This decision allows police more time to recover important data from multiple seized mobile phones, as investigators continue to piece together evidence against Erande, who was arrested following sexual exploitation allegations.

Police say Erande was detained after obscenity-filled videos featuring unsuspecting women were found. A key discovery came after Erande's extortion complaint, which unexpectedly led to his arrest after an obscene trove was unveiled, involving Erande abusing his influential guise to exploit women.

Despite opposition from the defense, citing potential violations of due process, the court acknowledged the case's severity. Erande remains in custody under serious charges, including sections under the Information Technology Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, revealing glimpses into his deceitful operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)