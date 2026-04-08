Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Surat

In a tragic accident near Palsana, Surat, four members of a family lost their lives when their van collided with a stationary truck on Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 12:30 am, according to Bardoli Division Deputy Superintendent of Police H L Rathod.

The stationary truck had suffered a punctured tire when the family's van, traveling from Mumbai to Khambhat, Gujarat, crashed into it. Unfortunately, all four family members died instantly.

A prompt investigation is underway as local police rushed to the scene. The bodies were subsequently sent to a government hospital for post-mortem as the probe continues, police confirmed.