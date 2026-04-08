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Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Surat

A tragic road accident in Surat, Gujarat, claimed the lives of four family members as their van collided with a stationary truck. The incident occurred near Palsana during the early hours. Police are investigating the cause while the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:37 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Surat
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  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near Palsana, Surat, four members of a family lost their lives when their van collided with a stationary truck on Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 12:30 am, according to Bardoli Division Deputy Superintendent of Police H L Rathod.

The stationary truck had suffered a punctured tire when the family's van, traveling from Mumbai to Khambhat, Gujarat, crashed into it. Unfortunately, all four family members died instantly.

A prompt investigation is underway as local police rushed to the scene. The bodies were subsequently sent to a government hospital for post-mortem as the probe continues, police confirmed.

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