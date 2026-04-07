Cross-Border Drug Bust in Lumbini: Indian Nationals Arrested

In a significant cross-border drug bust, Nepalese authorities apprehended three individuals, including two Indian nationals, on drug trafficking charges in Lumbini province, police reported on Tuesday.

Arrests occurred in Rupandehi district, which shares a border with India, as suspects attempted to transport narcotics using an Indian-registered motorcycle.

The detained individuals, Arun Kumar and Binaya Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, and Nepali national Bishal Yadav, were found with 3,300 ampules of sedative drugs. Authorities have launched a deeper investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)