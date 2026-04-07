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Cross-Border Drug Bust in Lumbini: Indian Nationals Arrested

Three individuals, including two Indian nationals, were arrested in Nepal's Lumbini province for drug trafficking. The suspects, identified in Rupandehi district near the India border, were caught with a large quantity of drugs. They used an Indian-registered motorcycle to transport narcotics into Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:34 IST
Cross-Border Drug Bust in Lumbini: Indian Nationals Arrested
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  • Nepal

In a significant cross-border drug bust, Nepalese authorities apprehended three individuals, including two Indian nationals, on drug trafficking charges in Lumbini province, police reported on Tuesday.

Arrests occurred in Rupandehi district, which shares a border with India, as suspects attempted to transport narcotics using an Indian-registered motorcycle.

The detained individuals, Arun Kumar and Binaya Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, and Nepali national Bishal Yadav, were found with 3,300 ampules of sedative drugs. Authorities have launched a deeper investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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