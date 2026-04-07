Court Grants Bail to Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Amidst Multiple Cases

A Delhi court has granted bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case, highlighting that his detention had exceeded half of the maximum prescribed sentence under the law. Despite securing bail in 26 out of 31 cases, Chandrasekhar will remain incarcerated due to other pending charges.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case revolves around alleged bribery linked to the AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol. The Enforcement Directorate's case stems from accusations of acting as a middleman between AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and Election Commission officials. The investigation revealed financial transactions exceeding Rs 2 crore.

The court emphasized the importance of constitutional liberty, arguing that special legislation should not unduly infringe on an individual's rights. It rebuffed the agency's opposition, deeming circumstances sufficient for bail under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, given the lengthy detention without trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)