Judicial Drama: Supreme Court to Rule on Yatin Oza's Legal Plea

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on Yatin Oza's appeal against a Gujarat High Court verdict that convicted him for making scandalous remarks against the judiciary. The High Court had decided to sentence Oza until the rising of the court and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, warning of a two-month imprisonment for non-payment.

Represented by notable lawyers like Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, Oza argued for closure, highlighting his multiple apologies. Sibal emphasized that Oza had already experienced consequences, urging the bench to consider if further punishment was necessary. The legal disagreement points to a history of friction between Oza and the judicial system.

Oza's latest controversy dated back to April 2024 during a court proceeding, leading to a decision to strip him of his 'Senior Advocate' designation. This follows prior instances where Oza had been sanctioned for inappropriate conduct, including controversial comments about the Gujarat High Court. The Supreme Court had previously restored his senior status under Article 142, describing it as his final chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)