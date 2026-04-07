Left Menu

Assam's Women: Voting Majority, Political Minority

In Assam, women nearly equal men on electoral rolls and outnumber them in 16 districts, yet they comprise only a fraction of candidates in state elections. Despite comprising 49.98% of registered voters, women make up just 8.17% of candidates. Political parties promise to woo women voters but provide limited representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:37 IST
Assam's Women: Voting Majority, Political Minority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Women in Assam almost match men on electoral rolls and exceed them in numerical strength across 16 of the 35 districts. However, they make up only 59 of the 722 candidates in the race for the 126-member state Assembly elections, spotlighting the gender disparity in politics.

Despite holding a significant stake at 49.98% of the voters, the representation of women in the candidate list stands at a mere 8.17%. Political parties, despite promising strides in gender inclusivity, fall short by offering minimal representation, a point strongly criticized by activist groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that 33% reservation for women will be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, activists insist on greater investment in building women's capacities for leadership roles. Simultaneously, BJP's financial support schemes aimed at women voters have triggered criticism from the Congress for allegedly creating vote banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai

Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai

 Japan
2
Jubilant Foodworks: Expanding Horizons with Domino's Amidst Strategic Shifts

Jubilant Foodworks: Expanding Horizons with Domino's Amidst Strategic Shifts

 India
3
War Crimes in the Ranks: Australia's Elite SAS Under Scrutiny

War Crimes in the Ranks: Australia's Elite SAS Under Scrutiny

 Australia
4
Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026