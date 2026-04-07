Assam's Women: Voting Majority, Political Minority

Women in Assam almost match men on electoral rolls and exceed them in numerical strength across 16 of the 35 districts. However, they make up only 59 of the 722 candidates in the race for the 126-member state Assembly elections, spotlighting the gender disparity in politics.

Despite holding a significant stake at 49.98% of the voters, the representation of women in the candidate list stands at a mere 8.17%. Political parties, despite promising strides in gender inclusivity, fall short by offering minimal representation, a point strongly criticized by activist groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that 33% reservation for women will be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, activists insist on greater investment in building women's capacities for leadership roles. Simultaneously, BJP's financial support schemes aimed at women voters have triggered criticism from the Congress for allegedly creating vote banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)