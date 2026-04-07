Tharoor Urges for Faith-Sensitive Law Interpretation Amid Sabarimala Controversy
Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the necessity of incorporating faith considerations in legal interpretations. He reflects on the Sabarimala Temple controversy, highlighting the importance of respecting deep-seated beliefs. Tharoor calls for gradual change, respecting traditional practices while noting the LDF's shifted stance. Upcoming Supreme Court hearings on faith matters remain pivotal.
- Country:
- India
In a call for legal interpretations that resonate with faith, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged consideration of religious beliefs amidst the Sabarimala Temple controversy. Speaking to the media, Tharoor stressed the need to respect traditions and highlighted the Kerala government's oversight in ignoring public sentiments.
Tharoor's discourse on Sabarimala revolved around lessons learned from the past, as he emphasized the entrenched practices at the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, questioning the enforcement of the 2018 Supreme Court verdict allowing women entry. He noted the state government's gradual shift towards respecting customary practices.
As the Supreme Court resumes hearings on the contentious case, Tharoor calls for a societal evolution approach to change. Meanwhile, the bench explores the broader implications of religious freedom in India, including cases affecting other faith communities and their practices.
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- Tharoor
- faith
- law
- Sabarimala
- temple
- Constitution
- Supreme Court
- Kerala
- LDF
- women entry
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