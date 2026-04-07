Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested in Bengaluru Scofflaw Crackdown

Bengaluru police have apprehended eight individuals, including a foreign national, in connection with an illegal drug ring. The bust netted a haul of Rs 27.42 crores in drugs, vehicles, and other items.

During a press briefing, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh detailed the operation, revealing that raids were conducted across limits of Hebbagodi, Yelahanka New Town, Mico Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi Police Stations. Fueled by informant reports, the police launched these operations, which led to the arrest of eight individuals. Among those apprehended were four interstate offenders and one foreign national.

The investigation disclosed that the accused procured narcotic substances such as MDMA, Cocaine, and Ganja, selling them to the public, including college students. The seized items include 12 kg 91 grams of MDMA, 275 grams of Cocaine, and 34 kg 802 grams of Ganja. Investigations are ongoing to trace the sources of the illegal substances. Additionally, officials noted that more foreign nationals might be involved, with efforts under FRRO revealing one individual has already left the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)