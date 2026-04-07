Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested in Bengaluru Scofflaw Crackdown

Eight individuals, including a foreign national, were arrested for selling illegal drugs in Bengaluru. Police seized drugs, vehicles, and items worth Rs 27.42 crores. The operation spanned areas under various police jurisdictions and uncovered illicit sales involving substances like MDMA, Ganja, and Cocaine. Investigations to trace suppliers are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:13 IST
Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested in Bengaluru Scofflaw Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru police have apprehended eight individuals, including a foreign national, in connection with an illegal drug ring. The bust netted a haul of Rs 27.42 crores in drugs, vehicles, and other items.

During a press briefing, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh detailed the operation, revealing that raids were conducted across limits of Hebbagodi, Yelahanka New Town, Mico Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi Police Stations. Fueled by informant reports, the police launched these operations, which led to the arrest of eight individuals. Among those apprehended were four interstate offenders and one foreign national.

The investigation disclosed that the accused procured narcotic substances such as MDMA, Cocaine, and Ganja, selling them to the public, including college students. The seized items include 12 kg 91 grams of MDMA, 275 grams of Cocaine, and 34 kg 802 grams of Ganja. Investigations are ongoing to trace the sources of the illegal substances. Additionally, officials noted that more foreign nationals might be involved, with efforts under FRRO revealing one individual has already left the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

 India
2
Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

 India
3
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

 India
4
Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

 Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026