Ganja Bust on Tricycle: Arrest in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant drug bust, police in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, arrested 35-year-old Ramniwas Premlal Lodha after discovering more than three kilograms of ganja hidden in his electric tricycle. The arrest occurred late Monday night on Dobra Road in the Fatehgarh area.

The police patrol team, suspicious of Lodha's attempt to flee upon their approach, conducted a thorough search of his vehicle. This search led to the discovery of 3.110 kilograms of ganja concealed in a bag.

Lodha has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The authorities have registered a case at the Fatehgarh police station and launched a probe to investigate further into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)