Mega Ganja Haul Shocks Customs at Delhi Airport

Customs authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport have made a significant seizure, confiscating suspected ganja valued at an estimated Rs 12.91 crore. The discovery was made on March 31 when officials, acting on profiling measures, intercepted a passenger traveling from Bangkok.

The passenger's baggage, upon undergoing X-ray screening, revealed suspicious contents that warranted further investigation. Upon examination, officials discovered 13 polythene bags filled with a green-colored substance identified as marijuana.

In total, 1.2 kilograms of the alleged contraband were recovered. Customs confirmed the confiscation and arrest of the passenger under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.