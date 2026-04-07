Gunfire Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul
A shooting outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul involved three assailants and two police officers. One attacker died, and the others were wounded and captured. The situation stems from regional tensions and deteriorating Israeli-Turkish relations amid security concerns.
- Country:
- Turkey
Tuesday witnessed a dramatic shootout outside Istanbul's Israeli Consulate, with three assailants exchanging gunfire with police. The clash left one attacker dead and the other two injured and captured by authorities.
Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul stated two officers received slight injuries, while Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti noted the attackers' Izmit origins, with connections to a group 'exploiting religion.'
The incident reflects heightened Israeli-Turkish tensions, coinciding with Israel's diplomatic withdrawal due to security concerns linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed an active investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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