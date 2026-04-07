Gunfire Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

Tuesday witnessed a dramatic shootout outside Istanbul's Israeli Consulate, with three assailants exchanging gunfire with police. The clash left one attacker dead and the other two injured and captured by authorities.

Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul stated two officers received slight injuries, while Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti noted the attackers' Izmit origins, with connections to a group 'exploiting religion.'

The incident reflects heightened Israeli-Turkish tensions, coinciding with Israel's diplomatic withdrawal due to security concerns linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed an active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)