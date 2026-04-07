IRCTC Complies with CIC's Directive on RTI Information Disclosure

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has fulfilled the directives given by the Central Information Commission (CIC) concerning a Right to Information (RTI) application.

The CIC had instructed IRCTC to clearly detail its reasons for denying information to an RTI request, which sought clarification on whether vendors applying for cluster tenders admitted to cases registered by the CBI and ED against them.

In response, IRCTC issued a comprehensive explanation, as mandated by CIC, emphasizing the exemptions under Section 8(d) of the RTI Act. The resolution is timely, given the backdrop of competitive rivalries among bidders, including the applicant, an unsuccessful bidder.

(With inputs from agencies.)