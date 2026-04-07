Tragic Accident in Mumbra: Speeding Bus Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two young men were killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus in Mumbra. The mishap occurred as the victims, residents of Thakur Pada, were traveling from Roshni Mahel towards Y Junction.

According to police, the motorcycle was hit from behind by a bus driven by 58-year-old Mustafa Hussain Sheikh, resulting in the two-wheeler being dragged under the front wheel of the bus. This devastating collision claimed the lives of Sangam Rajesh Pulshare, 21, and Avinash Ramdas Davande, 19.

The third victim, Mahesh Bhagwan Vare, 18, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The bus driver has been detained, and a case is being registered at the Mumbra police station, an official reported.