Tragic Accident in Mumbra: Speeding Bus Claims Two Lives
Two young men lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Mumbra. A speeding bus, driven by Mustafa Hussain Sheikh, collided with their vehicle. The victims, Sangam Rajesh Pulshare and Avinash Ramdas Davande, died, while Mahesh Bhagwan Vare sustained serious injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two young men were killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus in Mumbra. The mishap occurred as the victims, residents of Thakur Pada, were traveling from Roshni Mahel towards Y Junction.
According to police, the motorcycle was hit from behind by a bus driven by 58-year-old Mustafa Hussain Sheikh, resulting in the two-wheeler being dragged under the front wheel of the bus. This devastating collision claimed the lives of Sangam Rajesh Pulshare, 21, and Avinash Ramdas Davande, 19.
The third victim, Mahesh Bhagwan Vare, 18, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The bus driver has been detained, and a case is being registered at the Mumbra police station, an official reported.
ALSO READ
Rocket Attack in Khor al-Zubair Leaves Multiple Casualties
Speeding Luxury Car Tragedy in Goa: Hotel Employee Killed
Latur's Crackdown on Noisy Motorcycles: Ensuring a Quieter City
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Hit by Speeding Harvester on Budaun-Delhi Road