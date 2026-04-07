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ED Clamps Down on Al-Falah: Siddiqui's Assets Frozen in Rs 39-Crore Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 39 crore belonging to Al-Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a money laundering case linked to fraudulent educational practices. The investigation is connected to a terror module inquiry and involves alleged large-scale financial divergences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:50 IST
ED Clamps Down on Al-Falah: Siddiqui's Assets Frozen in Rs 39-Crore Probe
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth more than Rs 39 crore belonging to Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al-Falah Group, amid an ongoing money laundering probe. This action includes a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in Faridabad, and multiple bank deposits.

The case escalates from an initial probe into a suspected terror module linked to a past blast in Delhi's Red Fort area that resulted in several casualties. Siddiqui has been implicated in diverting educational institution funds for criminal pursuits, leading to his arrest.

The ED's extensive investigation into the university's financial dealings revealed a crime value exceeding Rs 493 crore and identified illegal foreign remittances. A separate case involved Siddiqui's acquisition of land through fraudulent means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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