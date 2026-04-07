Om Birla to Inaugurate CPA Zone VII Conference: Focus on Young Legislators and Regional Development Priorities

In a significant step towards strengthening parliamentary collaboration and aligning regional legislative priorities with India’s long-term development vision, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will inaugurate the first Conference of Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in Panaji, Goa, on April 9, 2026.

The two-day conference marks a historic milestone as it is the first gathering of Zone VII following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine zones in 2024, signalling a renewed push for decentralised legislative cooperation and region-specific policy dialogue.

High-Level Participation Reflects Strategic Importance

The conference will bring together an influential group of political and legislative leaders from across western India, including:

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh

Chairman, Maharashtra Legislative Council, Prof. Ram Shinde

Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Adv. Rahul Narvekar

Speaker, Gujarat Legislative Assembly and current Zone VII Chairperson, Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary

The opening session will feature a welcome address by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Ganesh Gaonkar, while Goa’s Legislative Affairs Minister Shri Mauvin Godinho will deliver the vote of thanks.

In addition, Presiding Officers from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana, along with Union Ministers, Members of Parliament from Goa, and legislators from Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, will participate—making it one of the most comprehensive regional parliamentary forums in recent years.

Focus on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and Emerging Regional Priorities

At the heart of the conference are two forward-looking themes aligned with India’s long-term national vision:

1. Empowering Young Legislators for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: The deliberations will explore how emerging political leaders can drive policy innovation, governance reforms, and inclusive growth as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

2. Regional Priorities in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation and Coastal Connectivity: Given that Zone VII includes coastal and economically dynamic states—Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra—the discussions will focus on leveraging maritime infrastructure, tourism potential, urban growth, and environmental sustainability to accelerate regional development.

These themes reflect a growing recognition that legislatures must play a proactive role in shaping policy responses to economic transformation, climate challenges, and demographic shifts.

Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

The CPA Zone VII Conference is designed to serve as a platform for:

Exchange of best legislative practices across states

Enhancing institutional capacity of state legislatures

Promoting cooperative federalism through structured dialogue

Encouraging innovation in law-making and governance

With increasing complexity in governance, such forums are being seen as critical for harmonising policies across states while respecting regional diversity.

Institutional Evolution: A New Zonal Framework

The restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine zones in 2024 represents a major institutional reform aimed at improving coordination, efficiency, and thematic focus among state legislatures.

Zone VII, comprising Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, is particularly significant due to:

Its strategic coastal geography

Its role as a major economic hub contributing significantly to India’s GDP

Its importance in international trade and maritime connectivity

The leadership of the Zone VII Chairperson, Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary, is expected to guide discussions toward actionable outcomes.

Valedictory Session with Governor of Goa

The conference will conclude on April 10, 2026, with a valedictory session attended by the Governor of Goa, Shri Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla.

A Platform for Future-Ready Governance

As India navigates rapid economic growth, urbanisation, and global challenges, the CPA Zone VII Conference is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future-ready legislative frameworks.

By bringing together experienced lawmakers and emerging leaders, the conference aims to create a roadmap for collaborative, responsive, and forward-looking governance, aligned with the broader goal of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.