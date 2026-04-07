Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Akali Dal, labeling them as 'termites' that deteriorated the state's condition during their rule. He accused the rival parties of being complicit, prioritizing personal interests over public welfare.

Mann, speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a medical college and hospital, claimed his government had made significant strides in development, contrasting sharply with previous administrations. He argued that the current government has fulfilled its promises to the people.

He criticized former leaders for their opulent lifestyles, alleged negligence, and accused them of failing to protect state resources. Mann announced further infrastructure projects, including a community health center and road projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and public health.