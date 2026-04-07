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Attack on Istanbul Israeli Consulate Sparks Tensions

A deadly attack on the Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves one assailant dead and escalates tensions amidst already chilled Turkey-Israel relations following the Gaza conflict. Turkish and Israeli authorities confirm no staff were present during the attack, which resulted in injuries to two officers and two attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:42 IST
Attack on Istanbul Israeli Consulate Sparks Tensions
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On Tuesday, a gun battle erupted outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the death of one attacker and injuries to two others. The assailants, armed with automatic rifles and handguns, engaged in a fierce exchange with police amidst the parked police buses at a checkpoint.

The confrontation lasted for at least ten minutes in Turkey's financial district, where no Israeli staff were present during the attack. Tension between Turkey and Israel has intensified since the Gaza war in 2023, leading Israeli diplomats to leave the country and protests breaking out across Turkey.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci indicated that the attackers were linked to a group exploiting religion, while no specific motive was disclosed by Turkish authorities. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack condemned the attack, calling it an assault on the Israeli consulate.

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