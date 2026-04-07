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Exposing the Divine Deception: Ashok Kharat's Dark Web Unraveled

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, is accused of exploiting women by claiming divine powers to threaten them and their families. Currently, he faces 12 criminal cases involving sexual assault and financial fraud. The authorities are probing Kharat's financial transactions and have arrested associated individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:45 IST
Exposing the Divine Deception: Ashok Kharat's Dark Web Unraveled
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have cracked an extensive web of deceit spun by self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, who stands accused of exploiting women's faith by claiming to possess 'divine power.' His alleged threats included using these powers to harm the women's families unless they complied with his demands, investigators report.

Kharat, currently under police custody, is implicated in 12 criminal cases, including eight related to sexual assault. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, has recorded statements from 30 witnesses. More investigations pursue Kharat's fraudulent financial dealings, tied to his real estate assets, according to Satpute.

The revelations have also led to the removal of thousands of objectionable online posts, with numerous social media accounts deleted. Kharat's arrest has ignited political controversy, thanks in part to images of him alongside prominent local politicians.

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