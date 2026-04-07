Assam CM Accuses Congress of False Allegations, Claims Wife's Innocence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of baselessly alleging that his wife holds multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties. The accusations were made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who Sarma claims fled to Hyderabad amidst the controversy.

Reacting sharply, Sarma criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly speaking irresponsibly and challenged Khera for spreading false allegations. Sarma emphasized that the Assam Police will pursue Khera, reinforcing his stance with a historical reference to Assamese resistance.

Amidst these political tensions, the Congress has sought investigations from central agencies to verify their claims. The ongoing dispute occurs as Assam prepares for assembly elections, adding another layer of complexity to the state's political climate.