Assam CM Accuses Congress of False Allegations, Claims Wife's Innocence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized Congress for allegedly spreading false information about his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessing multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties. Sarma has denounced the allegations, accusing the Congress of using unverified documents and has threatened legal action against Congress leader Pawan Khera.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of baselessly alleging that his wife holds multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties. The accusations were made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who Sarma claims fled to Hyderabad amidst the controversy.
Reacting sharply, Sarma criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly speaking irresponsibly and challenged Khera for spreading false allegations. Sarma emphasized that the Assam Police will pursue Khera, reinforcing his stance with a historical reference to Assamese resistance.
Amidst these political tensions, the Congress has sought investigations from central agencies to verify their claims. The ongoing dispute occurs as Assam prepares for assembly elections, adding another layer of complexity to the state's political climate.
ALSO READ
Dam Controversy: Politically Charged Allegations Stir Kerala Floods Debate
Political Sparks Fly as BJP Hits Back at Congress Allegations in Assam
Police to hunt down Pawan Khera from 'pataal' (netherworld) for info on false documents: Himanta on Cong's allegations against his family.
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations
Assam Chief Minister's Fiery Response to Congress Allegations