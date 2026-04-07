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Omar Abdullah Addresses Legislative Concerns in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, assured legislators of addressing their grievances in a timely manner at a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. The gathering, which included representatives from the National Conference, BJP, and Independent legislators, focused on constituency-specific issues and ensuring equitable development across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:45 IST
Omar Abdullah Addresses Legislative Concerns in Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir expressed his commitment to promptly addressing grievances raised by legislators during a meeting in the state. He promised timely solutions to issues of public importance shared by representatives from various political factions.

A delegation from Ladakh, led by MP Haji Mohd Haneefa Jan, also discussed shared concerns affecting Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh with the chief minister. The meeting underscored the government's commitment to balanced and inclusive development.

Legislators from the National Conference, BJP, and independents highlighted pressing demands and developmental concerns specific to their constituencies. Abdullah assured prioritization of all genuine issues, emphasizing a collective endeavor for equitable growth across the regions.

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