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Pakistan's Strong Stand: Condemnation of Iranian Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan's civil and military leadership condemned Iranian attacks on Saudi energy facilities as a dangerous escalation. Pakistan expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its commitment to regional peace through diplomacy. Despite provocations, Saudi restraint was praised as Pakistan continues mediating efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:46 IST
Pakistan's Strong Stand: Condemnation of Iranian Attacks on Saudi Arabia
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In a move reflecting its commitment to regional stability, Pakistan's top civil and military leadership condemned Iran's assault on Saudi energy facilities. These attacks represent a 'dangerous escalation' in the region, undermining efforts towards peaceful resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the attacks and expressed Pakistan's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia. He emphasized Pakistan's dedication to mobilizing diplomatic efforts to defuse tension, a sentiment echoed by both leaderships.

At the 274th Corps Commanders' Conference, Pakistan Army leaders labeled the attacks an unnecessary escalation. The cornerstone of discussions involved reinforcing diplomatic paths to resolve ongoing regional conflicts, with Pakistan playing a pivotal mediator role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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