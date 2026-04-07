Pakistan's Strong Stand: Condemnation of Iranian Attacks on Saudi Arabia

In a move reflecting its commitment to regional stability, Pakistan's top civil and military leadership condemned Iran's assault on Saudi energy facilities. These attacks represent a 'dangerous escalation' in the region, undermining efforts towards peaceful resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the attacks and expressed Pakistan's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia. He emphasized Pakistan's dedication to mobilizing diplomatic efforts to defuse tension, a sentiment echoed by both leaderships.

At the 274th Corps Commanders' Conference, Pakistan Army leaders labeled the attacks an unnecessary escalation. The cornerstone of discussions involved reinforcing diplomatic paths to resolve ongoing regional conflicts, with Pakistan playing a pivotal mediator role.

(With inputs from agencies.)