Tragedy in the Mediterranean: The Perilous Journey of Migrants

Tragedy struck the central Mediterranean as over 80 migrants went missing following the capsizing of a boat that had departed from Tajoura, Libya. The UN migration agency, IOM, confirmed that harsh weather conditions led to the boat overturning, and at least two bodies have been recovered.

The vessel, carrying approximately 120 people, set sail from northwestern Libya. As it succumbed to the rough conditions, a nearby merchant vessel and tugboat managed to rescue 32 individuals, subsequently transferring them to Italy's southern island of Lampedusa. This location continues to serve as a primary entry point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

This incident adds to an increasing number of tragedies at sea, with IOM reporting a deadly start to 2026 for migrants. The organization emphasizes the rising number of people fleeing instability, poverty, and violence, driving them to undertake such dangerous journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)